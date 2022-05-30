Derailed train leaked 3,000 gallons of petroleum distillate into water, EPA says

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Environmental Protection Agency is testing water after a train derailed in Harmar Township last week, but there's no indication of a fish kill or any other environmental damage.

Cleanup crews still need to remove other derailed cars on dry land but all have been removed from the river, making it open to all boats in time for Memorial Day.

The boaters are back, fulfilling their annual rite of kicking off summer by launching on Memorial Day -- something unthinkable just days ago.

"Heard a splash, river patrol came up and said, 'there's been an accident.' Went down to see and there were train cars everywhere," said Matt Miller from Harwick.

Miller had already been out fishing on the Allegheny when the accident happened and was going back out Monday.

"It'll be good to see it back open and everything cleaned up," he said.

More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in Harmar Township, sending three people to the hospital on Thursday. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Since the massive wreck, all rail cars have now been removed from the river. One of them, containing petroleum distillate, was discovered to have a damaged bottom valve. The EPA estimated that it discharged some 3,000 gallons and workers installed booms on Guys Run Creek and the river. It's believed that most of the discharge has been contained there.

The EPA took more samples over the weekend, but though there was evidence of a sheen outside the containment area, drinking water intakes at water treatment plants on the river report no detections related to the incident.

Rick Vallani and his son Chase launched their outboard on schedule this year in keeping with family tradition.

"It's a great feeling. It means summer's here. For him, it's party time. He'll end up downtown a lot. Me, it's more relaxation," Vallani said.

The EPA will release its latest test results Tuesday but it appears to be very little envormental impact at this point, just more heavy lifting ahead.