Freeport Borough, Gilpin Township police departments merge into South Armstrong Regional Police

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two local police forces just became one.

Freeport Borough and Gilpin Township now will be served and protected by the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department.

Leaders of both municipalities said they were hoping the merger would mean improved service and possibly cost savings.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 1:28 AM

