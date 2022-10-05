Beaver County man indicted on attempted child sex trafficking charge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Beaver County man was federally indicted for allegedly asking a minor to have sex with him for money and assaulting her in a motel room.

Sixty-four-year-old Mark Kriss from Freedom was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of receipt of material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sex trafficking of a minor, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Kriss texted the child and asked her to send him sexually explicit images of herself.

Prosecutors said Kriss later solicited her to have sex, picked her up in a church parking, took her to a motel and sexually assaulted her.

The FBI and Northern Regional Police Department led the investigation, prosecutors said.