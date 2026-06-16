Pittsburgh continues free summer meal program for children under 18

As schools close for the summer, many children lose access to meals they rely on during the school year.

However, once again, CitiParks has teamed up with Pittsburgh Public Schools, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Turner's, Monteverde's, and the American Dairy Association to continue their free summer meal program. From now until mid-August, any child under the age of 18 can receive free breakfast, lunch and snacks at eight rec centers and more than 40 partner locations across Pittsburgh.

They announced the continuance of the program on Tuesday at the Super Playground in Highland Park, where kids enjoyed face painting, creating their own paintings on canvases, live music and a puppet show, among other activities. CitiParks' Roving Art Cart hosted the event.

Last year, they provided more than 70,000 breakfast meals, more than 100,000 lunch meals, and more than 20,000 snacks, free of charge.

"This program reflects what can happen when city government, schools, nonprofits and community organizations work together toward a common goal," said Eric Sloan, the city's Director of Parks and Recreation. "Together, we're helping to ensure that children remain healthy, active and connected throughout the summer."

"Our work does not end when the school year ends, and while the school year may end in June, the need for reliable access to nutritious food does not," said Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters, who encouraged families to both take advantage of this program and spread the word to other families who may need it.

Kelsey Gross, director of child nutrition programs for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, said an average of nearly 54,000 children per day in Allegheny County rely on school meals. According to Feeding America's research, 20,000,000 students nationwide were eligible for free and reduced-price school lunches a year ago. But fewer than 5,000,000 participated in summer meal programs. That's a gap they hope to reduce.

"Because that's exactly what this program is about: making sure every child has the resources they need to thrive all summer long," said Sloan.

"A healthy meal helps students to focus, to engage and succeed in the classroom, and that understanding guides our work every day," said Walters. "It is why programs like Summer Meals are so important."