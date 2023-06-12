Watch CBS News
Free store to open in Monessen at Schooner Youth Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend, another free store is opening in the region.

It's in Monessen at the Schooner Youth Center. It will work in a similar way to the free stores in Braddock and Wilkinsburg.

There you'll find previously-owned items donated by the community available for free. 

It opens Saturday at 10 a.m. Regular hours will be Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

