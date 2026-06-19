Franklin Regional's Luke Williams ready for MLB Draft Combine

Franklin Regional High School's Luke Williams is preparing for the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft Combine, where he hopes to impress scouts and improve his stock.

"I think there's going to be over 300 people there, so I'm just blessed and excited to go," Williams said. "I'm excited to show myself with the best players in the country, both high school and college."

Western Pennsylvania has recently become a hotbed for top baseball talent. Williams is currently working out with the Battleground Baseball Group in Butler County, and he believes facilities like this one are the reason why.

"There are so many new facilities that are out there that kids can go train at, especially in the winter," he said. "You're just developing that tool set, so I think that's a big thing for the western Pa. guys. Right now, hitting is the key thing that I'm focusing on, but I also want to be a well-rounded player. I'm focusing on everything like baserunning and defense."

Last summer, Williams verbally committed to play at Vanderbilt, so he will soon need to choose between college and pro baseball.

"I'll go to the combine and see how that goes," Williams said. "Then I'll have a conversation with the Vanderbilt coaches. I think they're one of the best staffs in the country. That's one of the main reasons why I chose them. Then after the combine, I'll have a discussion with them, with my family, with my advisors and then make the best decision for me."

That decision, along with the upcoming draft process, could stress many young players out, but this laid-back shortstop is taking it in stride.

"It's really exciting," he said. "I'm blessed to be in the position that I'm in. I feel like every kid dreams to be in this position, so I'm just super grateful for it. I'm going to see how it all plays out. But it's been awesome, everything I've experienced so far."

The combine gets underway next week at Chase Field in Phoenix, where the draft itself will also take place on the weekend of July 11.