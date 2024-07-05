Fourth of July weekend goings on | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the Fourth of July Weekend and of course, that means we have so much for you to do around these parts.

Clarion Summer Fest

We start in Clairon for their Summer Fest and it's jam-packed with things to do.

Tonight, there's live music and a planetarium show.

Then, on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. there will be pop-up shops, live music, walking history tours, a scavenger hunt for the kids, a yoga class, and a bake-off!

Check out all of the details on their website right here.

Big Butler Fair

The Big Butler Fair is still going on and you'll have until tomorrow night to check it out.

There you'll be able to enjoy all the fun, games, fair food, live music, animals, concerts, and truck pulls.

The closing night's concert will be a performance from country music's Sammy Kershaw.

Get the rundown at this link.

Collecti-Con

Game Masters on Perry Highway is playing host to Collecti-Con.

You'll be able to find sports and Pokemon cards, Funko Pops, action figures, vintage toys, video games, and so much more.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

They've got everything you need to know on Facebook.

Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival

The Westmorland Arts and Heritage Festival is underway now at Twin Lakes Park.

This year marks 50 years of the festival and this year there will be more than 200 artist vendors, live music, entertainment, and children's activities.

You've got until Sunday to check it all out. Information, directions, and more can be found on their website!

Market Square Night Market

You can head to Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday for the Night Market.

There you'll find locally-made crafts, fashion, jewelry, photography, and food.

It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has the details right here.

Pittsburgh Reptile Show and Sale Expo

It's the first Sunday of July this weekend and that means the return of the Pittsburgh Reptile Show and Sale Expo.

Thousands of exotic pets will be inside the Pittsburgh Mills Mall and organizers are promising more snakes, more lizards, and more creepy crawlies.

It begins at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 3 p.m., admission is $6 and children under 4 get in for free.

The ReptiRoots website has all you need to know!

Finally, a reminder that Kennywood is offering free admission to all military members and veterans through Sunday as well as get up to four discounted tickets for families and friends.