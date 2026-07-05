Four people shot in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

Four people are in the hospital, and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Aliquippa early on Sunday morning.

According to Aliquippa Police, just after midnight, they were called to the 200 block of Linmar Terrace for multiple reports of shots fired. Dispatchers informed police that people on the scene had been shot.

Once on the scene, they found four people had been shot. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived on the scene.

All four were taken to the hospital for treatment, but their conditions were not made available.

Police then searched the home and surrounding areas, but were unable to find a suspect.

The Aliquippa Police have since requested the help of state police, and they're asking anyone with information to call the Beaver Barracks at 724-773-7400.