Early morning fire destroys four homes in McKeesport

Four homes destroyed in overnight fire in McKeesport

Four homes destroyed in overnight fire in McKeesport

Four homes destroyed in overnight fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze that spread to four houses this morning.

A deputy fire chief for McKeesport said he believes that this fire at Jenny Lind and Federal Streets is suspicious.

According to the deputy chief, it started in a home that is now completely destroyed and those flames spread to three neighboring homes as well as a carriage house.

No one was hurt, thankfully, as all of them were vacant but crews remained on the scene to put out hot spots.

Early this morning, around 2 a.m. when crews got the call, flames could be seen shooting into the sky. The deputy chief said when they arrived the initial house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to spread to the other structures.

The initial house collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived. They did not have any issues fighting the fires other than the fact there was a lot to extinguish.

They were able to get the flames under control in about an hour and a half.

The initial home is considered a total loss and two others were already condemned and not salvageable.

The third home and the carriage house were under renovation.

It's not known if the initial home was condemned or not.

Finally, firefighters believe it will take some time to get the hot spots out.

We'll have more on this story throughout the morning as it develops.