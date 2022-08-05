Former Valley High School teacher pleads guilty to sending students sexual text messages

Former Valley HS teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual text messages to students

Former Valley HS teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual text messages to students

Former Valley HS teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual text messages to students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former music teacher at Valley High School will spend nine months on house arrest for sexting students.

Sean O'Neil, 35, is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to teenage girls in 2020, including asking for nude photos.

O'Neil pleaded guilty to the criminal use of a communications device, the corruption of minors and harassment. However, prosecutors agreed to dismiss several other felony charges.

The judge barred the former teacher from having any unsupervised contact with juveniles.

As part of the plea deal, he'll also serve five years of probation.

