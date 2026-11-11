Former Steelers running back and running backs coach Dick Hoak dies at 86

Former Steelers player and coach Dick Hoak has died, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dick Hoak, a legendary member of the Pittsburgh Steelers family," said team president Art Rooney II in a statement. "Dick was part of the foundation of this organization, and played an instrumental role in shaping the Steelers as both a player and coach during his 45 years with the team."

The Jeannette native spent 10 seasons as a running back with the Steelers between 1961 and 1970. In 1968, he was named to the Pro Bowl, when he recorded three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown, but gained 858 yards for 4.9 yards per attempt, the highest of his career.

Hoak retired after the 1970 season and, at the time, was the number two all-time rusher in Steelers history. As of the 2025 season, Hoak still sits eighth all-time in rushing yards for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following his career as a player, he joined the Steelers' front office and coaching staff as the running backs coach in 1972, a position he held all the way until 2007.

During his time as running backs coach, the Steelers rushed for more than 30,000 yards and led the league in rushing yards three times. He would coach greats such as Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis.

He was also the only coach to work under both Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hoak family during this difficult time," Rooney's statement concluded. "He will always be remembered as a valued member of the Steelers family."

Hoak was 86 years old.