Former Pitt researcher denied appeal for new trial
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former University of Pittsburgh researcher who was convicted of poisoning his wife with cyanide was denied an appeal for a new trial.
73-year-old Robert Ferrante was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Dr. Autumn Klein, back in 2013.
Most of his claims were already dismissed last year - except for one that was heard by a judge on Thursday.
In his appeal, Ferrante claimed he was coerced into waiving his right to have his case heard by a jury outside of Allegheny County.
The judge ruled that Ferrante failed to provide sufficient evidence supporting his claims.
