Former Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec arrested, charged with vehicle theft

Former Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec was arrested on Friday and charged with stealing a vehicle from Allegheny Health Network's Wexford Hospital.

Jurkovec, 26, played his final season of college football at the University of Pittsburgh after a standout high school career at Pine-Richland and time spent playing at Notre Dame and Boston College.

According to court paperwork, Jurkovec was arrested on Friday after police said he stole a box truck from the valet garage at AHN's Wexford Hospital on Route 19.

Police said that officers were called to the valet garage, where the victim, an employee of a rental company, said that he was loading tables and chairs from a function into the box truck when it was stolen.

Investigators said the truck was able to be tracked using GPS, and Cranberry Township police officers stopped the truck, identifying the driver as Jurkovec.

Jurkovec was taken into custody, police said, and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of receiving stolen property.

According to online court records, Jurkovec was unable to post bail, which was set at $25,000. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for the end of the month.