Former IT worker accused of stealing nearly a million dollars from the Heinz Endowments

Former Heinz Endowment IT worker charged with stealing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new federal lawsuit accuses a former IT worker of stealing nearly a million dollars from one local charitable foundation.

According to court documents, Charles Richardson allegedly slowly stole the money from the Heinz Endowments over the last eight years while he was responsible for the organization's technology operations.

Richardson was hired in 2014 and between 2016 and 2023, he had the Heinz Endowments pay a computer company that he owned for services he never provided.

In total, he took $960,000.

Prosecutors also said he sold the foundation's servers with the payments going to his company.

He is also accused of trying to cover up his alleged crimes by deleting emails and documents after learning her was under investigation.

Richardson is facing charges of violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and others.