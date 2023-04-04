Former Elizabeth police chief accused of stealing heroin gets probation

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — The former Elizabeth police chief accused of stealing heroin from the department was sentenced to four years of probation.

Timothy Butler received federal probation and 90 days of home detention, the Trib reported. He pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property in December.

Butler was accused of stealing hundreds of bricks and bundles of heroin from the Elizabeth Borough Police Department for his own use from June 2017 until December 2018.

Prosecutors said the heroin was evidence that had been seized in two federal drug trafficking investigations and was stored in the evidence locker at the police station.

Butler was originally charged in state court and was sentenced to four years of probation and community service before he was indicted, the Trib reported.