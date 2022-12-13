Former Elizabeth Borough chief pleads guilty to stealing heroin from evidence locker

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - The former Elizabeth Borough police chief pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing heroin from the department.

Timothy Butler, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

(Photo: Allegheny County)

Butler was accused of stealing hundreds of bricks and bundles of heroin from the Elizabeth Borough Police Department for his own use from June 2017 until December 2018.

Prosecutors said the heroin was evidence that had been seized in two federal drug trafficking investigations and was stored in the evidence locker at the police station.

Butler faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both. Sentencing is set for April 4.