Ex-Elizabeth Borough police chief indicted, accused of stealing drugs from evidence locker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The former police chief of Elizabeth Borough is facing a federal indictment for stealing heroin from an evidence locker.

Timothy Butler Jr., 45, of Finleyville, has been indicted on a theft of government property charge.

Butler, the ex-Elizabeth Borough police chief, is accused of stealing bricks of heroin from an evidence locker from June 2017 to December 2018, the Department of Justice said.

The drugs were valued at more than $1,000, investigators said.

The FBI lead the investigation.

Butler faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.