Former Pennsylvania cop accused of sexually assaulting students while working at high school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former police officer and school resource officer in Lackawanna County has been accused of sexually abusing five students.

In a news release, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said Stephen J. Carroll has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, official oppression, institutional sexual assault and other offenses.

Officials said the 49-year-old Carroll was formerly a school resource officer at West Scranton High School and an officer with the Scranton Police Department. The attorney general's office said the abuse happened over five years at his home and West Scranton High. The alleged sex crimes date back to 2009 and recent interviews and evidence led to the charges last week, authorities said.

"This public servant took an oath to protect his community and was specifically assigned to look out for the well being of students — instead he used his position of authority to groom and sexually assault multiple teenagers," Attorney General Michelle Henry said in the news release.

The Scranton Times-Tribune reported that Carroll is accused of multiple crimes, including sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old and sending graphic text messages, from 2009 to 2017. The newspaper reported, citing the criminal complaint, that four of the five victims were under 18 years old.

He was last employed by the Scranton Police Department in 2022 and has not been with the high school as a resource officer since 2018, The Times-Tribune reported.

"The safety and well-being of our children and students are our highest priority, and any violation of that trust is both deeply disturbing and unacceptable," Pennsylvania State Police Captain James Cuttitta said in the news release. "We are committed to ensuring that justice is served."

Carroll's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2025.