Former Bethel Park police lieutenant gets probation for illegally transporting young Venezuelan woman into U.S.

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A former Bethel Park police lieutenant was sentenced to probation after prosecutors said he illegally transported a young Venezuelan woman he met while she was working as a prostitute into the United States.

Sixty-year-old Blake Babin pleaded guilty to one count of transporting an illegal alien within the United States in November. He was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

According to court paperwork, Babin was a Bethel Park police lieutenant when he traveled to Colombia, "where he socialized at nightclubs and other establishments offering prostitutes for hire." He was at one of those establishments when he met the woman from Venezuela, who prosecutors said was likely under the age of 18.

Babin developed a romantic relationship with her and helped her financially and logistically cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, authorities said.

Court paperwork details texts between Babin and the woman, showing he helped her cross the border and then took her to his home in Bethel Park because he "loved her," needed her help keeping his house and liked that she enjoyed sex.

Officials said since the woman was a citizen of Venezuela, they couldn't confirm her birthdate, but the identification she had when she crossed the border indicated she had recently turned 18.

According to prosecutors, Babin reported that he's currently "sponsoring" a family from Venezuela that includes a 23-year-old woman, her mom and her infant daughter. Before their legal entry under a special program for Venezuelans, prosecutors said Babin had requested entry for the 23-year-old, claiming she was his fiancée.

After the charges were announced, Bethel Park police said Babin was placed on administrative leave with pay. Babin retired about a week after he was arrested, prosecutors said.