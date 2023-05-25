Bethel Park police lieutenant in FBI custody

Watch CBS News
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Bethel Park police lieutenant was taken into custody by the FBI after he was charged with transporting an illegal alien. 

Bethel Park police said in a statement Thursday that the FBI has Lieutenant Blake Babin in custody. 

According to court paperwork, last year Babin transported or tried to transport a person to help them stay in the country illegally. The one-count indictment said Babin knew or recklessly disregarded the fact that the person was in the U.S. against the law. 

Bethel Park police said Babin is a patrol lieutenant in charge of patrol, traffic officers and the dispatch center. He's worked for the municipality since 1990. 

The department declined to comment further, saying it was a personnel matter. 

The Bethel Park police's website said the department has more than three dozen full-time patrol and investigative officers and responds to about 16,000 calls a year.

May 25, 2023

