Bethel Park police lieutenant in FBI custody

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Bethel Park police lieutenant was taken into custody by the FBI after he was charged with transporting an illegal alien.

Bethel Park police said in a statement Thursday that the FBI has Lieutenant Blake Babin in custody.

According to court paperwork, last year Babin transported or tried to transport a person to help them stay in the country illegally. The one-count indictment said Babin knew or recklessly disregarded the fact that the person was in the U.S. against the law.

Bethel Park police said Babin is a patrol lieutenant in charge of patrol, traffic officers and the dispatch center. He's worked for the municipality since 1990.

The department declined to comment further, saying it was a personnel matter.

The Bethel Park police's website said the department has more than three dozen full-time patrol and investigative officers and responds to about 16,000 calls a year.