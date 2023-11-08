Bethel Park police lieutenant pleads guilty to illegally transporting 18-year-old Venezuelan woman into US

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bethel Park police lieutenant pleaded guilty to transporting an 18-year-old Venezuelan woman he met while she was working as a prostitute in Colombia into the United States, prosecutors said.

Blake Babin, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting an illegal alien within the United States before Judge Robert Colville, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said for about a month between October and December 2022, Babin gave funding to the 18-year-old woman in Colombia for her transportation to the United States-Mexico border. After two unsuccessful attempts, she crossed somewhere near El Paso, Texas, where the Department of Justice said Babin was waiting to take her to Pheonix and then Pittsburgh.

"Text exchanges between the two, obtained during the investigation of the case, revealed, in part, that Babin helped smuggle the female into the United States and then transported her knowing that she illegally entered the country because he 'loved her', wanted her to help him 'keep his house', and because she enjoyed sex," the Department of Justice said.

After Babin was charged in May, Bethel Park police said he was placed on administrative leave with pay. Babin had worked for Bethel Park since 1990 and was in charge of patrol, traffic officers and the dispatch center.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 13. He faces a total sentence of up to 5 years, a fine of $250,000 or both. Pending sentencing, the court ordered he remain on bond.