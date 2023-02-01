Footprints in snow lead troopers to Indiana County burglary suspect

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A burglary suspect was arrested after state police in Indiana County said he left a trail of footprints in the snow, leading troopers to him.

Police were called to a burglary at a coal tipple facility along Cornell Road in Burrell Township on Tuesday morning. Troopers were told someone was trying to steal copper wiring from the facility and had run away.

Troopers followed the suspect's footprints in the snow to nearby railroad tracks and a wooded area.

About 20 minutes after responding to the call, they found 27-year-old Gage Eaglehouse of Loyalhanna in a nearby wooded area and arrested him.

Eaglehouse was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possessing instruments of crime. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.