Footless duck gets new prosthetics at Pennsylvania rescue

A duck at a Pennsylvania animal rescue that lost both of his feet has a brand new prosthetic pair.

Stu arrived at J and J Farms Animal Sanctuary in Saxonburg in May without any feet. The animal rescue said it was told that Stu was born without a leg and was able to overcome his disability until winter hit.

Two-legged birds can shift their weight from one leg to another, tucking one up into their bellies to keep it warm. But since Stu didn't have that option, J and J Farms said he suffered frostbite and ultimately lost his remaining foot.

"Poor Stu has now resorted to scooting along, using his wings for added stability and forward motion," the rescue wrote in a Facebook post in May. "He's developed calluses on the sides of his wings. Our hearts are breaking for him."

On Friday, the rescue posted a photo of the duck looking incredibly thrilled, writing, "STU HAS FEET!!!"

Stu the duck gets prosthetic feet. (Photo: J and J Farms Animal Sanctuary/Facebook)

In an update on Monday, J and J Farms said Stu is "super excited" about his feet, which were built by Infinitely Able Pets Orthotics and Prosthetics.

"So far he's figured out how to stand up in them, but he's only been able to take a few steps before pitching forward," the animal rescue wrote. "His pectoral muscles are unbelievably strong from years of propelling himself with his wings as his primary mode of locomotion. It's going to take some time for him to adjust his center of gravity and learn to rely on his legs again instead of his wings. We'll absolutely keep you posted on his progress."