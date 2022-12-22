Following deadly fire, Washington County apartment complex makes change

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A deadly apartment fire in Washington County one year ago is catapulting change for the better when it comes to fire safety.

A fire broke out inside the Thomas Campbell Apartments on Dec. 23, 2021, killing one resident and displacing nearly 60 others.

On Thursday, a memorial was held in memory of 78-year-old Frances Venen. Staff members, residents and the South Strabane fire department attended.

"Venen was a longtime resident of Thomas Campbell Apartments; she is fondly remembered by residents as a person who knew no strangers and had many friends in her life. She lived a Godly life and was always willing to serve others," Dr. Arthur Keys said, president of the Thomas Campbell Board of Directors.

A plaque was also made of Venen for inside the apartment complex so she is never forgotten.

"Sometimes when you have a tragedy, we certainly don't want to forget what happened and we certainly don't want to forget Franny," Keys said.

The board of directors and the South Strabane Fire Department said her death will not be in vain, telling KDKA that they've learned and made changes from this deadly incident.

"It's rare we see change after a tragedy like this. Through this tragedy, we have learned and real change is happening," said Jordan Cramer, the South Strabane Fire Department fire chief. "I know many lives will be saved because of the unfortunate night you all lived through."

The apartment complex, built in 1971, is now in the process of major upgrades, including installing a new sprinkler system that will go in each apartment in both buildings. Keys said prior to the fire, the building did not have sprinklers.

In addition, new hard-wire alarms will be installed and electrical panels.

"Our goal is to be the premier affordable housing complex in Washington County, and I think we're on our way," Keys said.

KDKA got an exclusive look at the $6 million renovations made so far on Thursday.

"Another important thing is we have maintenance staff that lives here. We're working with security staff, who was very important the night of the fire, to improve their background," Keys said.

The South Strabane Fire Department is also making changes, including adding 24-hour staffing at the fire station.

"Within 60 days from this fire, with support of the township's board, volunteer firefighters and the fire union, South Strabane Township began staffing a firehouse 24/7, 365 on Feb. 20," Cramer said.

In addition, a brand-new 107-foot aerial ladder truck has been purchased to reach the top of the Thomas Campbell Apartments and many other buildings throughout the township, benefitting everyone who lives and works in South Strabane Township.

"This ladder truck is capable of reaching almost all areas of Thomas Campbell Apartments. It's one of tallest in the industry and is 40 feet taller than our current truck," Cramer said.

Cramer said while what happened was a tragedy, it's pushed for major change that the township has wanted and needed for years.

"We see you. We are here to serve you in any way we can and appreciate all advances that Thomas Campbell has been and the township has made to provide better public safety here," Cramer said.

Keys said they're hoping to have all renovations finished by the end of March. Cramer said the new truck will arrive in 2026.