What to know if you're flying through Pittsburgh International Airport this Thanksgiving

The Transportation Security Administration shared advice on Thursday for people flying through Pittsburgh International Airport this Thanksgiving.

"Preparation ahead of time is going to be folks' best friend when they're traveling," said TSA regional spokesperson Eric Guthier.

American Airlines said in a statement it expects more than 8 million passengers between Nov. 19 and Dec. 1, so when it comes to getting through a crowded airport, every minute matters.

"You think about the wait times at the checkpoint," Guthier said. "Folks don't necessarily think about finding parking, about returning a rental car, about checking a bag with their airline, getting to the checkpoint. Take all of those things into account."

TSA recommends all passengers get to the airport two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

There's also the matter of what you're allowed to pack, especially for those bringing food.

"The kind of foods you can carry on are going to be those solid items," Guthier said. "Those are your marshmallows, your chocolate chips, things that are hard. Things that kinda stand on their own. If it's an item that if you take it out of its container and it's gonna fall apart and be a mess in your bag, like peanut butter or liquids, things like that, those are the ones that need to go in a checked bag."

And for the first time, TSA is also rolling out PreCheck touchless ID. It's biometric technology that allows TSA PreCheck members to go through security without needing a physical ID or a boarding pass. But if you get confused or overwhelmed, there will be extra staff around to help.

"You can always ask an officer," Guthier said. "If you see someone wearing the blue uniform, someone with TSA right there in the line, feel free to ask the officer. They can answer any questions folks have."

Officials say anyone with questions can check out the TSA website at TSA.gov, or you can text the word "TRAVEL" to 275-872, which spells out "ASK-TSA," for live support and updates from before you leave home all the way up until you get to the security checkpoint.