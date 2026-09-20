Flores Jr. hits go-ahead, 2-run homer in 8th as Pirates rally for 4-3 win and series sweep of Royals

Rafael Flores Jr. hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning to help the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday and complete a series sweep.

After Ryan O'Hearn led off with a single to center, Flores sent a slider from Nate Pearson (2-3) into the left-field bleachers for his 10th homer this season.

Pittsburgh rallied with a two-run homer in the eighth for a second straight day. Brandon Lowe had his 33rd of the season in a 6-5 win Saturday.

Carmen Mlodzinki (8-7) got the win. He allowed two runs and three hits in three innings. The reliever gave up a pinch-hit, two-run home run to Vinnie Pasquantino that gave Kansas City a 3-2 lead with two outs in the seventh.

Mason Montgomery earned his 16th save. He retired the first two batters in the ninth before Luke Maile hit a double and took third on a fielding error by Jake Mangum. Montgomery got Isaac Collins to fly out to right to strand Maile.

The Royals went ahead 1-0 in the first inning with three straight singles off Lake Bachar. Bobby Witt Jr. beat out a groundball to second baseman Lowe. He moved to third on a single to right from Jac Caglianone and scored when Perez shot one through the middle of the infield.

Oneil Cruz tied it on his 20th home run of the season, starting the fourth inning with a drive to center field off a curveball left hanging in the middle of the zone by Wacha.

Spencer Horwitz put the Pirates up 2-1 with a bloop single to center off Michael Wacha that drove in O'Hearn with two outs in the sixth.

Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch IV (6-5, 3.29 ERA) is in line to start Tuesday to open a three-game home series against the White Sox. LHP Anthony Kay (9-9, 4.41 ERA) is the probable starter for Chicago.

Pirates: RHP Jared Jones (4-6, 4.17 ERA) is expected to start Tuesday in the first of a three-game series against the Cardinals. RHP Andre Pallante (12-7, 3.70 ERA) will take the mound for St. Louis.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb