Flock license plate readers coming to Washington

The City of Washington Police Department says technology is coming to several city intersections that could help them solve crimes faster.

City leaders have approved a year-long trial of license plate reader cameras from security technology company Flock. Police say they're not designed to issue tickets. Instead, police say they're designed to generate leads.

What are Flock cameras?

As vehicles pass through intersections, the cameras capture license plate information and vehicle descriptions, creating what police describe as another investigative tool when they're searching for a suspect's vehicle.

Cameras will be installed and strategically placed at no cost to the city, police said.

"We get a large flow of traffic through our area," Detective Brady Stallings said. "We were able to talk with Flock, and they were willing to do this demo to see what resources this could provide for us."

Stallings said the department has relied on neighboring communities' camera systems in the past. Soon, investigators will have direct access to information collected inside city limits.

"We rely right now on surrounding jurisdictions' cameras, which have been useful to us," he said. "But to be able to have our own in this area, this will definitely see an improvement in the outcome of our cases."

Impact of Flock cameras

Stallings said the technology has helped solve robberies, vehicle thefts, kidnappings and missing persons cases in communities where it's already being used.

He stresses the cameras are not designed to issue tickets and won't be used for speed enforcement.

"Our goal is not to enforce any sort of traffic violations through these cameras," Stallings said. "Our goal is to mainly use these for investigative resources to help and aid us in solving cases. That's it."

At the end of the one-year-trial, city leaders will decide whether the technology has proven valuable enough to become a permanent crime-fighting tool.