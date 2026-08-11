Flags being lowered to half-staff to remember lives lost during U.S. Steel Clairton plant explosion one year ago

Flags will be lowered to half-staff today at U.S. Steel facilities in the Mon Valley to mark one year since two workers were killed in an explosion at the company's Clairton plant.

In a statement, U.S. Steel said that employees will pause for a moment of silence to remember Timothy Quinn and Steven Menefee, who both died in the deadly blast, and to "reflect on the impact of that day."

In addition to the two workers who were killed, 11 other people were injured last August when a valve broke, leading to coke oven gas igniting and exploding.

U.S. Steel employees throughout the Mon Valley Works operations are also expected to gather for safety discussions and meetings, with the company adding that the best way to honor fallen colleagues is to ensure every employee is able to return home safely at the end of their shift.

Two workers were killed and 11 other people were injured in an explosion at U.S. Steel's Clairton plant that is part of the Mon Valley Works on August 11, 2025. KDKA Drone Team

"As we honor their memory, and those of others we have lost, we also reflect on the responsibility we all share to protect one another and ensure safety remains at the center of everything we do," a company statement read.

In a statement, United Steelworkers International President Roxanne Brown said that the explosion "was a tragic reminder of the dangers industrial workers face every day and the importance of maintaining the highest safety standards throughout the steel industry."

In the wake of the deadly blast, U.S. Steel said it was strengthening safety protocols, including prohibiting the use of high-pressure water for cleaning valves.

On Monday, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board released its final report into the deadly explosion, saying that the blast "should never have happened."

In response to the report, U.S. Steel outlined other safety protocols it has strengthened, including improving their management of change program and having workers complete comprehensive training related to those changes.