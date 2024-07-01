You can fish for free in Pennsylvania on July Fourth

Reconnecting on the water this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvanians can fish for free without a fishing license this Fourth of July.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says Thursday is a Fish-For-Free-Day, meaning people can spend the holiday fishing even if they don't have a license. All fishing regulations like seasons and creel limits still apply.

If you need a rod and a reel, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission offers a fishing tackle loaner program at dozens of locations across the state, including at several popular parks.

The agency is also reminding anglers who are heading out on boats to be safe. Follow a basic safety checklist before and after each boating adventure, the game commission says. Always wear a life jacket, let others know when and where you'll be boating, check the weather forecast, have proper registration and launch permits and never boat under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

If you want to fish any other day, you'll need a license. You can get one in-person or online.