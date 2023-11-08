First Lady Jill Biden visits Pittsburgh to tout plan to create 1,000 new jobs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First Lady Jill Biden visited Pittsburgh on Wednesday to tout the city's new Workforce Hub.

The first lady and acting secretary of labor were in Pittsburgh to visit the "Investing in America Workforce Hub." Pittsburgh is one of several cities selected as a hub.

The Pittsburgh region's focus is on creating careers in infrastructure, advanced manufacturing like robotics, high speed internet and clean energy.

The first lady touted the White House's announcement of more than 1,000 new jobs over the next several years and expanded apprenticeship programs.

"This city helped build the nation and the middle class with good union jobs and with Joe's vision, you're building the future and everyone has the opportunity to be a part of it," she said.

The program includes 300 new employees in the next three years with Re:Build Manufacturing, partnering with local technical schools and colleges and 650 jobs with Eos Energy Enterprises by 2026 in advanced manufacturing and clean energy.

"In many ways, Pittsburgh has always been a place of transformation – where iron ore turns to steel, and steel to prosperity. And today, you're still transforming – turning an old steel mill into a training center for the jobs of the future," she said at Mill 19 in Hazelwood.

In July, Dr. Biden was in Western Pennsylvania when she spoke to a crowd at Pittsburgh International Airport at the construction site of the airport's new terminal. Earlier in the year, the White House designated Pittsburgh as one of five regions to be a Workforce Hub.