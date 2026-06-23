Westmoreland County bank manager charged with stealing more than $30,000 from dead customers' accounts

The former manager of a Westmoreland County bank is facing charges after police said she stole more than $31,000 from the accounts of several dead customers.

Jeri Mains, 43, allegedly stole from the accounts of six deceased customers between April and May at the First Commonwealth Bank in Derry Township.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 1, she withdrew a little over $4,500 in cash.

Two days later, on April 3, police said Mains forged the signature of a teller and took over $1,300 from the account of another deceased customer. Investigators said surveillance video shows her then depositing that money into her own account at the bank.

On April 8, she allegedly forged another banker's signature and took around $2,200. On this same day, investigators said she stole nearly $5,000 from another account.

On April 22, police said she made the largest withdrawal of over $10,000.

Investigators said she made the last withdrawal on May 1, allegedly forging the signature of an employee who wasn't even in the bank. She took nearly $9,000, police said.

Altogether, investigators said she walked away with more than $30,000 of deceased customers' money.

"Shocked," customer Tiko Murin said. "I've dealt here a long time. People are friendly, type of people you wouldn't think would do anything out of the ordinary."

Murin, who worked in banking, questions measures currently in place to prevent this from happening.

"Not enough, obviously," Murin said. "It's been a lot of years since I've been in it, but there's always a crook that figures some way out of anything."

The bank realized the alleged theft at the end of May after conducting an internal investigation, police said.

"I'm disappointed of course and stunned because Jeri's one of the reasons I bank there," said customer William Snyder. "She's a phenomenal person, very nice person, very kind, very outgoing."

Mains is facing charges, including theft and forgery. She's no longer an employee at the bank.

Snyder says like everyone else, Mains deserves her day in court,

"If it's true, then of course she should pay the price, but again, I don't like to see people convicted in the court of public opinion before having a chance for due process," Snyder said.