Severe storm risk in place for the Pittsburgh area with flood risk on Thursday morning | First Alert Weather

We have a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk of severe storms over the next 24 hours for parts of western Pennsylvania. Everyone else is under a level one marginal risk. Parts of the area are under a slight (level 2 out of 4) risk of flash flooding Thursday morning.

Everyone else is under a level one marginal risk.

Severe weather outlook in the region - Sept. 9, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

A cool front rolls through tonight, bringing with it a chance for severe storms and flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area from Pittsburgh to the north under a slight risk of severe storms (level 2 out of 5) for this evening and early Thursday morning. Strong winds are the main concern, but any time you have wind storms, you can't fully rule out a quick spin-up.

There is also a risk for flash flooding, with the Weather Prediction Center having parts of our area from I-70 to the south under a slight risk (level 2 out of 4) for 'excessive rain' that could lead to flooding.

As of 3 a.m. this morning, the cool front is draped across North Bay in Canada, stretching through Saginaw and Grand Rapids, Michigan, to just north of Chicago and south of Milwaukee.

There are no severe storm warnings along the line of showers and some storms, but parts of Nebraska and Iowa, including Omaha, NE, are dealing with flooding due to training storms.

Most of our day today will be dry, with dew points sitting in the mid-60s at this time. Winds will be out of the southwest all day long today, around 10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs hitting the mid-80s. Morning temperatures are in the 60s, around 5 - 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - Sept. 9, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Rain and storm chances will pick up after 6 p.m., with places along I-80 seeing isolated shower activity and the line of storms up around Cleveland. At 8 p.m., storms will start to roll through Mercer and Vanago County.

Storms will cross I-80 around 10 p.m. and will arrive in Pittsburgh shortly after midnight. The strongest storms should occur between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Rain chances will remain with general storms after 1 a.m., with the heaviest rain located along and just south of I-70.

Rain and some thunderstorm activity will return on Thursday afternoon, as the cool front stalls on top of us with rain chances ending early on Friday morning. There will be some storms around Saturday late in the afternoon, and some more activity is also expected late Sunday.

When it comes to temperatures, highs will dip to the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid to low-80s.