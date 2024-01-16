First Alert Weather: Additional inch to two inches of snow expected to fall through morning commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Morning snow showers mucked up the morning commute, with more than 200 school delays issued due to snow.

Daily average High: 36 Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:42 Sunset: 5:19

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Today is one due to snow and temps. Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day due to wind chill advisories. There is a chance for another First Alert day being issued for expected snow on Thursday and Friday. My confidence isn't quite there just yet.

Aware: We've already seen today's high (19°).

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our southern counties through 10 a.m.

A Wind Chill Advisory begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday and goes through noon on Wednesday.

Now that the heaviest snow is behind us, we can look ahead to the coldest temperatures of the year moving in overnight tonight. I have Wednesday morning lows dipping down to around 5° in Pittsburgh. Other communities will be near 0 degrees. Wind chills will dip to as cold as -15 degrees. It is going to be brutally cold.

The reason for the 'wind chill' is to measure the potential time of frostbite setting in. With wind chills of -10 to -15, frostbite can settle in within 45 minutes of being outside. I expect several delays to be issued for Wednesday due to the cold. It's not just a concern for students walking to school but also a mechanical concern, with diesel engines taking more time to start up in the extreme cold.

Looking ahead, Thursday and Friday are on First Alert Weather Day watch, with accumulating snow expected Thursday evening to Friday morning.

We may see additional delays on Friday due to snow showers.

