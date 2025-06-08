Firework explosion at Rivers Casino prompts police investigation

A man is facing several charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he lit a commercial-grade firework inside a toilet at Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jeremy Allen Hartman was taken into custody by casino security after he was found trespassing in a closed restaurant attempting to steal various bottles of alcohol.

While being escorted to a holding area within the casino, Hartman requested and was granted the use of a restroom, where he lit the firework and placed it inside a toilet.

The explosion caused minor injuries to a casino employee who was also in the restroom. The injured employee was treated and released by medical staff.

A search warrant was later executed on a vehicle registered to Hartman, which was located on the fifth floor of the casino parking garage, per a news release from state police. Additional commercial-grade fireworks were found inside the vehicle.

The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit responded to the scene and conducted a sweep of the vehicle, confirming it was free of explosives. A precautionary search of the casino was also executed, which was deemed clear of explosives.

"Early Sunday morning, an individual who caused a disturbance and vandalized property at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh was apprehended by security and arrested by the police. We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate the incident," a casino spokesperson said Sunday afternoon.

Hartman has been charged with risking a catastrophe, arson, theft, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, and receiving stolen property.