Firefighters battle 2 apartment fires Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters after two apartments caught on fire.

The first fire happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on Moore Avenue. The building was fully engulfed and multiple fire companies were called to the scene. No one was hurt, and there's no word on what started this fire.

The second blaze broke out just after 10 a.m. at an apartment on Faronia Street. Smoke was seen coming from the windows on the top floor of the building.

No injuries were reported.