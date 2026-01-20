Watch CBS News
Local News

3 killed, 1 injured in house fire in Pennsylvania

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Three people were killed and one was injured in a house fire in Elk County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday morning. 

In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police said a 78-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were killed in the blaze, which broke out at a home on Massachusetts Avenue in Highland Township around 3:30 a.m. The identities of the victims were not released on Tuesday night. 

A fourth person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their identity and an update on their condition were not released on Tuesday night. 

State police said that crews found the three victims dead inside the home. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. 

The Highland Township Volunteer Fire Department and Elkland Search and Rescue were among the crews to respond to the house fire. State police did not release any additional information about the fire on Tuesday night. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue