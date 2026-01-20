3 killed, 1 injured in house fire in Pennsylvania

Three people were killed and one was injured in a house fire in Elk County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police said a 78-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were killed in the blaze, which broke out at a home on Massachusetts Avenue in Highland Township around 3:30 a.m. The identities of the victims were not released on Tuesday night.

A fourth person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their identity and an update on their condition were not released on Tuesday night.

State police said that crews found the three victims dead inside the home. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

The Highland Township Volunteer Fire Department and Elkland Search and Rescue were among the crews to respond to the house fire. State police did not release any additional information about the fire on Tuesday night.