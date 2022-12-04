Watch CBS News
Fire crews spend more than an hour battling flames in McKees Rocks

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Firefighters have been battling a fire on Olivia Street in McKees Rocks for more than an hour this morning.

Right now as crews work to extinguish the fire, it's unknown how many buildings are affected by the fire and if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 8:26 AM

