Fire crews and medics called to fire at Chili's on McKnight Road

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters and medics have been called to the scene of a fire on McKnight Road. 

The fire broke out at the Chili's Grill & Bar at 7404 McKnight Road. 

Smoke could be seen billowing from the structure. 

It's not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire, which was reported around 9 a.m. 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 9:53 AM

