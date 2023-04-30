Fire crews and medics called to fire at Chili's on McKnight Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters and medics have been called to the scene of a fire on McKnight Road.

The fire broke out at the Chili's Grill & Bar at 7404 McKnight Road.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the structure.

It's not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire, which was reported around 9 a.m.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details