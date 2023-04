Fire causes roof to collapse in Mt. Pleasant hotel fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The fire marshal is investigating after a hotel caught fire in Westmoreland County.

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at McCali Manor in Mt. Pleasant Township.

The fire even caused the roof to collapse.

Seven people were staying in the hotel at the time. They all made it out safely.