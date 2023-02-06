Fill-the-Pantry pep rally drums up community support at Bethel Park High School

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Lots of cheers, and an outpouring of charity, could be seen and heard Sunday night at the Fill-the-Pantry pep rally at Bethel Park High School.

The competitive cheer squad collected items and funds for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

While fans donated, the athletes also gave them a showcase, performing the routine they'll do at the National Cheerleading Championship in Florida this week.

The Hawks were one of several teams taking flight for that competition.

The showcase spotlighted some of the guys in the audience for the dad jump-off, a TikTok trend that has now officially made its way to Pittsburgh.