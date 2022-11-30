Fern Hollow Bridge reportedly to be finished by year's end

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Less than one year after it collapsed on a cold January morning, the Fern Hollow Bridge could be open before the end of the year.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Steve Cowan, he said it could be ready by the end of 2022, possibly before Christmas, and that work will continue through the Spring of 2023.

FERN HOLLOW BRIDGE COVERAGE:

The bridge collapsed on the morning of January 28 and in the process sent a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and multiple cars into the ravine below, injuring 10.

Coincidentally, President Joe Biden was scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh that day to discuss a bipartisan infrastructure bill that had passed through Congress.

Crews will still be working on the bridge after it does open, but prior to the opening they still need to install a bridge barrier and pedestrian railing.

President Biden said during his most recent visit in October that he opened to be back to walk across the bridge by Christmas.

