Fern Hollow Bridge to close for 4 weeks before reopening all lanes to traffic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Fern Hollow Bridge will close for a month starting next week so crews can put the finishing touches on the rebuilt span.

Two lanes of traffic have been opened on the Fern Hollow Bridge since December. The mayor's office said after the upcoming work, scheduled to start on June 12 and last through July 7, the bridge will reopen on all four lanes to traffic.

The work includes milling, paving, pavement markings and "artistic enhancements" to the bridge sidewalk and barrier. Crews will also install a polyester polymer concrete overlay on the bridge deck which the mayor's office said will preserve the longevity of the deck surface, reducing future maintenance and extending the bridge's life.

After that work is completed, only one task will remain: installing the signalized mid-block pedestrian crossing to the west of the bridge. The mayor's office said that will be finished in the fall after the traffic signal poles are fabricated.

While the bridge is closed for four weeks, drivers will use South Dallas Avenue, Penn Avenue and South Braddock Avenue as a detour.

The mayor's office said the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will also take advantage of the bridge closure to finish planned traffic pattern and safety improvement work along the corridor.

The Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed on Jan. 28, 2022 and reopened to traffic in less than a year after officials used $25 million in federal funding to rebuild it.

The National Transportation Safety Board said drainage problems on the bridge allowed the metal legs to deteriorate over time. Even though inspectors noted the problem, the NTSB said crews neglected to perform the maintenance needed to clear the debris, dirt and leaves that were causing the issue.