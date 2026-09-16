Suspected fentanyl thrown out window, almost flushed down toilet when police search Westmoreland County home

Dozens of bricks of suspected fentanyl were thrown out a window and almost flushed down a toilet as police searched a home in Westmoreland County, the district attorney's office said.

Members of the vice narcotics unit with Pennsylvania State Police detained four people while executing a search warrant at a home on Indiana Avenue in Avonmore on Wednesday, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

Troopers said they saw a second-story window open, with a black bag lying on the sidewalk below. Inside, police said they found 118 bricks, or 5,900 stamp bags, of suspected fentanyl that had been thrown from the bedroom's window.

As police made entry, they said Antoine Barrow tried to flush 15 bricks of suspected fentanyl down a toilet.

A bookbag containing more than $10,000 in cash was also seized from the home, the district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said Barrow, a 34-year-old from Pittsburgh, admitted to investigators that he was the source of fentanyl in the area. He's facing several drug-related offenses and was denied bail.

The district attorney's office didn't say if the other people detained would face charges.