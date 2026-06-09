FBI Pittsburgh targets gangs "peddling their poison" during massive summer operation

The FBI Pittsburgh is at the center of Summer Heat 2.0, a massive operation targeting violent crime, drug trafficking and illegal firearms.

"I think the really cool news story is that four days into Operation Summer Heat 2.0, FBI Pittsburgh is leading the nation in number of arrests and law enforcement actions that are occurring," said Special Agent in Charge Richard Evanchec.

Evanchec says while they're not ready to announce full numbers yet, several dozen search warrants have been served so far.

Summer Heat 2.0 follows Operation Turf War and Operation Spring Cleaning. The spring push led to 1,139 arrests, 984 seized firearms and 615 criminal indictments.

"It's just not something that is a one-off here in Pittsburgh," Evanchec said. "These are very large organizations that are very interested in peddling their poison into our communities."

The push will run through late September.

"How big of a problem is there when it comes to violent crimes or gangs in the Pittsburgh area?" KDKA's Meghan Schiller asked. "Because pre-dating you coming here, there was a time when leaders once said there aren't gangs in Pittsburgh."

"Well there certainly are and they're very active and they terrorize many of our communities," Evanchec said.

That's why Evanchec says agents will rely on federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office and local DA offices to track down and charge wanted fugitives.

"We'll go out there early in the morning before dawn, our tactical teams, our agents, are shoulder to shoulder with detectives and deputy sheriffs and they're out there serving those search warrants, getting that evidence, getting those drugs off the streets, collecting as many guns as we possibly can," Evanchec said.

Those search warrants will happen before dawn and Evanchec says you'll see red and blue flashing lights and law enforcement wearing clearly marked vests.