More FBI files released in attempted Trump assassin investigation

The FBI has released more documents from its investigation into Thomas Crooks, the Bethel Park man who attempted to shoot then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in July of 2024.

The new documents from the FBI investigation were obtained by the nonprofit conservative activist organization Judicial Watch via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The documents contain evidence obtained from Crooks' drone, as well as emails and text messages.

The heavily redacted documents show what the FBI recovered from the drone Crooks flew over the Butler Farm Show grounds before the shooting. Photos show Crooks flew it over locations in Pittsburgh in February of 2024, taking pictures of places like PNC Park, Acrisure Stadium, and the Community College of Allegheny County campus on the North Side, where Crooks was a student.

The drone's last flight was over the Butler fairgrounds at 3:51 p.m. on July 13, 2024, about two hours and 20 minutes before Crooks opened fire.

The text message records include an exchange with a person who appears to be a former classmate of Crooks, who sent him a picture of something he said he 3D printed and built himself, "except for the fan blades." The two then go on to chat about their college classes.

There's also what seems to be a coded message exchange between Crooks and a redacted number. Crooks' messages consist of short text like "Hello red," and "red red," sent seconds apart, or just gibberish like "Jjjjjjjjjjj." The responses sent back to Crooks are fully redacted. The messages were sent between May of 2023 and January of 2024.

Also, according to the documents, Crooks received a package from Hong Kong, delivered in January 2023. But there are no details about the contents of the package.

Crooks was 20 years old when he opened fire at the Trump campaign rally at the fairgrounds in 2024. Three people in the crowd were hit. Audience member Corey Comperatore was killed instantly, while James Copenhaver was wounded and died in September 2026 from his injuries. Crooks was shot and killed by law enforcement.