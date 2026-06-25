Fayette County to study future opportunities at Penn State campus

Fayette County leaders and community partners announced the launch of a comprehensive feasibility study to explore future opportunities for the soon-to-be-vacant Penn State Fayette branch campus near Uniontown.

In just one more academic year, the satellite campus in Fayette County will close. The study is being privately funded, and in a statement to KDKA, Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn said:

"Our plan is to utilize the campus as an educational hub with multiple educational institutions in a shared space model. This study will help us focus on….. in-demand careers, including the trades, by determining employers' needs and student demand. The study will also look at the facilities and potential opportunities for education institutions to partner with us."

Along with this feasibility study is House Resolution 333, which was put forth by state Rep.Charity Grimm Krupa, who represents the 51st District. The resolution asks the state to do a feasibility study to see if Penn State Fayette could be the United States' next senior military college, much like the Citadel or Virginia Military Institute.

So far, that resolution has not come up for a vote.

Penn State announced in May 2025 that it would close several campuses, citing declining enrollment, shifting demographics, and financial pressures. Despite efforts to keep them open, seven campuses across the state are scheduled to close at the end of the 2026-27 academic year.

While no decisions have been made about the future of Penn State Fayette, county leaders believe this new feasibility study is an important first step toward identifying opportunities to keep higher education and workforce training alive in the region.