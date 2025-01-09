Fayette County school collects donations after first grader's family loses everything in fire

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Two families in Fayette County are displaced after a fire in West Leisenring Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, students at G. C. Marshall Elementary School learned one of their fellow first grade students was involved in that fire on First Street around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

"The mom just barely got out with her three little girls, left everything behind. They were just in the clothes that they were, and it was a complete loss for both sides of the duplex," said Dr. Jessica Scott, the principal at G. C. Marshall Elementary School.

Scott said Thursday was the first day students were back to school from Christmas break.

"We're trying to teach our kids about community and helping. So, when something like that happens, we put it out just, 'Hey, unfortunately, this happened. What can we do to help?"' Scott said.

Scott said she posted on the district's Facebook page a list of items the family needs, including clothes, toys and food and it didn't take long for students, their families and the community to jump into action.

"It made me cold inside at first but then the next day that we showed up to school and I saw how everyone cared about other people in our community, made me feel really warm inside and feel that everyone cares for another person," said fifth grader Alleck Koposko.

By Thursday afternoon, boxes of donations had already been dropped off at the school.

"It makes me happy when people bring toys to other kids that don't have any," said Mia Rutherford, a first-grade student.

It's that sense of community that Scott said she wants her students to learn about, especially during the holidays.

"I'm hoping that these efforts can give them a little bit more holiday spirit that people are still out there trying to do miracles to help them out a little bit," Scott said.

The district is collecting donations at their school on Park Street every day between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Scott said some clothing item sizes needed are 8/10 girls, 4T/5T and 12 months. They also need shoes for toddler size 10 and kid size 1.

"They need some of their activities too. So of course, we've got some toys here for them to play with, but I think the clothing is going to be the biggest thing right now and finding them a new place, you know, to stay and start over," Scott said.

"[It makes me] like really happy because people care about people," said fifth grader Hudson Peireff.

The fire marshal said the fire was caused by a candle and was ruled accidental.