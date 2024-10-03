Agents raid home of Fayette County man arrested on child pornography charges

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is behind bars, accused of having more than 60 images of child pornography on his phone.

According to court paperwork, a lengthy investigation by the attorney general's office uncovered dozens of pornographic pictures of children on 24-year-old Teddy Bowers' phone, some as young as 3 years old.

"There are kids on this street and the kids got to feel safe," said neighbor Ricky Fowler.

It was shortly after 6:30 a.m. when neighbors in South Union Township were awakened by the flashing lights of police cars as agents with the attorney general's office raided Bowers' apartment on Crossland Avenue.

"I got woke up and seen all the cops here and stuff," Fowler said.

"I knew something was going down but I didn't know what," he added.

According to court paperwork, Bowers showed up on the attorney general's office's radar when it got a tip from a cloud storage company where Bowers allegedly uploaded child pornography.

During the investigation, agents say they uncovered at least 60 images of children ranging in age from 3 to 18 years old that were uploaded by Bowers.

"That's kind of scary because he talked to my grandkids," said a grandmother, who didn't want to be identified.

She says she's disgusted to learn what Bowers is accused of doing, especially on a street full of kids. She says he was always friendly with her granddaughter and now wonders if he may have had other intentions.

"It makes you wonder. I mean she was never out of our sight, you know, she was never alone with him, but still, the fact is he could have been grooming her, who knows," she said.

"He doesn't belong around here with all these kids," she added.

Bowers will be back in court for his preliminary hearing next week.