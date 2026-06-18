Man wanted for sexually assaulting child in Fayette County arrested nearly 12 years later

A man who was charged with sexually assaulting a boy nearly 12 years ago in Fayette County has been arrested in North Carolina, authorities announced on Thursday.

Fifty-five-year-old Jesse Merle Keffer III was charged in July of 2014 with corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure after Pennsylvania State Police said he assaulted a 10-year-old boy at a home in Georges Township.

The Fayette County District Attorney said a trooper and fugitive task force learned that Keffer was living near Charlotte, North Carolina, with a "romantic partner." With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, the task force took Keffer into custody on Thursday morning.

"This is yet another example of the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to pursue justice regardless of the passage of time," Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said in a statement.

According to the criminal complaint filed on July 7, 2014, a 10-year-old boy told police that, about a month earlier, Keffer had sexually assaulted him and exposed himself. When police interviewed Keffer, troopers said he admitted to touching the victim and said that while he didn't remember exposing himself, it's possible that he did.

Keffer is currently awaiting extradition to Fayette County.

The Fayette County District Attorney's Office is asking anyone with information about other people avoiding prosecution to call Pennsylvania State Police's Uniontown barracks at 724-439-7111.