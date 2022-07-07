Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread Cookies being recalled due to packaging issue

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A new recall alert could affect your sweet tooth.

More than 1,000 packages of "Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread Cookies" sold at Target have been recalled.

The company said the packages were accidentally filled with chocolate chip cookies instead.

Because of that mixup, there's undeclared soy and eggs in the package, which is a concern for those with allergies.

The lot code on the packages reads "BB 18-Apr-2023."

You can get a full list of details as well as next steps on the FDA website at this link.