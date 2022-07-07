Watch CBS News
Local News

Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread Cookies being recalled due to packaging issue

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A new recall alert could affect your sweet tooth.

More than 1,000 packages of "Favorite Day Lavender Shortbread Cookies" sold at Target have been recalled.

The company said the packages were accidentally filled with chocolate chip cookies instead.

Because of that mixup, there's undeclared soy and eggs in the package, which is a concern for those with allergies.

The lot code on the packages reads "BB 18-Apr-2023." 

You can get a full list of details as well as next steps on the FDA website at this link.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 8:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.